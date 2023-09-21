BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
World

India suspends visa services for Canadian citizens

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2023 12:26pm
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: India has suspended visa services for Canadian citizens from Thursday, visa consultancy service provider BLS International said on its website, citing a notice from the Indian mission.

Canada said on Monday that it was “actively pursuing credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia in June.

Canada links India to slaying of Sikh exile, expels intel chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has categorically rejected Canada’s suspicions that Indian agents had links to the murder.

Canada gathers allies as tensions rise with India over Sikh leader’s murder

BLS International said that the notice from the Indian mission cited “operational reasons” for suspension of visa services “till further notice”.

