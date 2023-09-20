European stock markets climb at open

LONDON: European stock markets opened higher Wednesday, boosted by a surprise slowdown in UK inflation and lower oil prices, ahead of a key US interest rate decision.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index advanced 0.6 percent to 7,702.37 points compared with Tuesday’s closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index won 0.4 percent to 15,725.62 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.1 percent to 7,292.14.

Official data showed UK annual inflation unexpectedly slowed in August, hitting an 18-month low and sparking hope Thursday’s widely-forecast interest rate hike by the Bank of England could be its last for now.

“It’s a painful and slow path, but inflation is continuing to head down the hill which will ease headaches at the Bank of England,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Later on Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve will announce its latest monetary policy decision at 1800 GMT.

European stock markets drop at open

The Fed is widely expected to keep rates on hold, but focus will be on the bank’s statement and boss Jerome Powell’s post-meeting comments, hoping for an idea about their plans for the next few months and into the new year.

“Before Bank of England policymakers get round the table, Fed officials will make their highly anticipated decision on interest rates today,” added Streeter.

“A pause is still widely expected but it’s going to be the accompanying commentary which will set the tone, with investors on tenterhooks about what the Fed’s next steps will be – and when cuts will be on the agenda.”