BAFL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.84%)
BIPL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
DGKC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.62%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
GGL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HBL 95.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.62%)
HUBC 84.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
OGDC 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.3%)
PAEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
PIOC 84.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.55%)
PRL 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
SSGC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
TPLP 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.96%)
TRG 89.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.75%)
UNITY 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,582 Decreased By -17.6 (-0.38%)
BR30 16,250 Decreased By -93 (-0.57%)
KSE100 45,829 Decreased By -81.4 (-0.18%)
KSE30 16,073 Decreased By -65.8 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stock markets climb at open

AFP Published 20 Sep, 2023 12:56pm

LONDON: European stock markets opened higher Wednesday, boosted by a surprise slowdown in UK inflation and lower oil prices, ahead of a key US interest rate decision.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index advanced 0.6 percent to 7,702.37 points compared with Tuesday’s closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index won 0.4 percent to 15,725.62 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.1 percent to 7,292.14.

Official data showed UK annual inflation unexpectedly slowed in August, hitting an 18-month low and sparking hope Thursday’s widely-forecast interest rate hike by the Bank of England could be its last for now.

“It’s a painful and slow path, but inflation is continuing to head down the hill which will ease headaches at the Bank of England,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Later on Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve will announce its latest monetary policy decision at 1800 GMT.

European stock markets drop at open

The Fed is widely expected to keep rates on hold, but focus will be on the bank’s statement and boss Jerome Powell’s post-meeting comments, hoping for an idea about their plans for the next few months and into the new year.

“Before Bank of England policymakers get round the table, Fed officials will make their highly anticipated decision on interest rates today,” added Streeter.

“A pause is still widely expected but it’s going to be the accompanying commentary which will set the tone, with investors on tenterhooks about what the Fed’s next steps will be – and when cuts will be on the agenda.”

European stocks

Comments

1000 characters

European stock markets climb at open

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Caretaker commerce minister, SBP governor discuss export enhancement measures

Power Division shares CDMP with IMF, World Bank

FCA Aug: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.83/ unit hike in Discos’ tariff

Dasu transmission line: NTDC asked to stop release of remaining payments

Essential food items and consumer products: ECC for maintaining gap between wholesale, retail prices

KE willing to join RE project of Saudi firm

ECs have no role in volatile exchange rate: Bostan

Speculators outmanoeuvre authorities by opening gold rates

Read more stories