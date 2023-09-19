BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
BIPL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.2%)
BOP 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
DGKC 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.35%)
FABL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.79%)
OGDC 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.95%)
PAEL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
PPL 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.8%)
PRL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.29 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 90.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.31%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,609 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 16,391 Increased By 94.3 (0.58%)
KSE100 45,946 Increased By 142.9 (0.31%)
KSE30 16,167 Increased By 54.4 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares slip as industrials drag; focus on central banks meetings

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2023 12:56pm

European shares slipped on Tuesday in choppy trading, as industrial stocks extended losses for a second straight session, while cautious investors awaited a slew of central bank decisions this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1% by 0717 GMT.

Investors remained cautious ahead of interest rate decisions by major central banks this week, including the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday and Bank of England, Swiss National Bank, Riksbank, and Norges Bank on Thursday.

Industrials stocks fell 0.5%, with Deutsche Post easing 2.7%. Kingfisher dropped 5.2% after the European home improvement retailer cut its annual profit forecast.

European stock markets drop at open

Tour group TUI climbed 4.2% on confirming its full-year outlook for financial year 2023, citing strong bookings in the summer and upcoming winter season.

British online supermarket Ocado Retail maintained its full-year outlook, lifting parent companies Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer up 2.3% and 1.0%, respectively.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

European shares slip as industrials drag; focus on central banks meetings

Intra-day update: rupee’s appreciation run against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee weakens against US dollar

PM’s meeting with IMF chief at UN: Phasing out of certain SBA conditions highly unlikely

Dasu Transmission Line: World Bank warns against cancellation of contracts

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab

Mid-Year Performance Review: Macroeconomic environment remains challenging: SBP

To be applicable from July 1, 2023: Govt set to approve transition of LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

India expels Canadian diplomat, says concerned about ‘anti-India activities’

Stay order on implementation of SC Act vacated

July LSMI output contracts 1.09pc YoY

Read more stories