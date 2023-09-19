Open-market: rupee weakens against US dollar

After staying stable on the opening day of the week, the Pakistani rupee weakened against the US dollar in the open market on Tuesday.

Currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was quoted at 300 for selling and 297 for buying purposes for customers in the open market, lower by Rs3 as compared to rates on Monday.

Despite the fall, rates are close to the rupee’s value in the inter-bank market, reducing the premium that is one of the structural benchmarks of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The government was asked that the average premium between the inter-bank and open market rate will be no more than 1.25% during any consecutive 5 business day period.

The rupee has regained momentum in recent weeks, owing to a countrywide crackdown by law enforcement agencies against illegal exchanges and smugglers of currencies.

Apart from the government’s administrative measures, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also announced structural reforms, directing commercial banks to establish their own ECs as fully-owned subsidiaries. So far, three banks have announced establishing the ECs.

“Going forward, in the short run, besides these administrative steps, completion of IMF review due in November 2023 will be an important driver of local currency,” said Topline Securities in a report recently.

“Moreover, global oil prices, USD inflows from multilateral agencies like World Bank and Asian Development Banks, timely rollover of maturing loan and expected Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in few sectors will be the other factors determining the value of PKR,” added the brokerage house.