Rain delays start of Asia Cup final after Sri Lanka opt to bat

COLOMBO: Rain has delayed the start of the Asia Cup final after Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against India in Colombo on Sunday.

The teams have 13 titles between them and look to add more in this 50-over edition of the tournament, a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Rain has played havoc in the competition hosted by Pakistan, though nine of the 13 matches were played in Sri Lanka after India refused to tour their western neighbour and fierce rival.

A drizzle forced the teams to stay indoors after the toss.

If rain delays the match, it will resume on Monday, which has been kept aside as a reserve day.