BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia bowl again in series decider against South Africa

AFP Published 17 Sep, 2023 01:24pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Australia won the toss and decided to bowl in the series-deciding fifth and final one-day international against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh said his decision to bowl - despite two successive losses after sending South Africa in - was based on expected early conditions in the only day game of the series.

“It’s an early start and a little bit tacky underfoot,” said Marsh.

Asked about his message to the team, he said: “It’s a big one. Let’s compete and trust our game plan.”

South African captain Temba Bavuma was back in charge after missing South Africa’s 164-run win in the fourth match in Centurion on Friday because of a thigh strain.

“There might be a little assistance (for the bowlers) in the morning but we have a job to do with the bat. We have spoken about being bold and fearless and it’s another opportunity for us to challenge ourselves,” said Bavuma.

Australia were without opening batsman Travis Head, who suffered a fractured bone in his left hand after being struck by a ball from Gerald Coetzee in Centurion.

All-rounder Cameron Green returned to the Australian team after missing three matches after being concussed in the opening game.

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (capt), David Warner, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wkt), Cameron Green, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Michael Neser, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Allahudien Paleker (RSA).

TV umpire: Nitin Menon (IND).

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

Temba Bavuma Mitchell Marsh Australia vs south africa

Comments

1000 characters

Australia bowl again in series decider against South Africa

Govt depts, hospitals, LG and defence institutions: Updated list of FTN recipients issued by FBR

Public-sector entities: auction proceedings hamstrung by lack of transparency?

Supply from Jhimpir Wind Farm to go down: KE seeks 60 MMCFD more gas to operate BQPS-II

Plea against CCI decision: PTI challenges objections raised by SC registrar

Bandial bequeathing to strident Isa less strident apex court?

Review petition against SC bill to be heard tomorrow

Kim Jong Un leaves Russia on his armoured train: Russian agencies

Cypher case: IK files bail plea in IHC

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmir cause

Punjab to provide cheaper sugar at utility stores

Read more stories