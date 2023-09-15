BAFL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.85%)
BIPL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.1%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.74%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
FCCL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.21%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.43%)
GGL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.4%)
HUBC 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.91%)
HUMNL 5.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
MLCF 29.33 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.91%)
OGDC 94.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PAEL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.71%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
PIOC 87.85 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (4.76%)
PPL 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.93%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.53%)
UNITY 22.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,591 Increased By 19.4 (0.43%)
BR30 16,242 Increased By 81.1 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,809 Increased By 158.6 (0.35%)
KSE30 16,120 Increased By 52.5 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

  • Being quoted at 299 and 296 during trading
BR Web Desk Published September 15, 2023 Updated September 15, 2023 01:16pm

The Pakistani rupee weakened against the US dollar during trading in the open market on Friday.

Currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 299 for selling and 296 for buying purposes for customers in the open market, weaker from Thursday’s levels.

At close of trading on Thursday, the rupee had settled at 298 for selling and 295 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

The rates are still close to the rupee’s value in the inter-bank market, reducing the premium that is one of the structural benchmarks of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering 296 level against the US dollar.

“If the crackdown continues, then we will see further improvement in the currency value,” said a dealer. “However, there is a need to restructure our policies.”

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP decreased by another $140 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.64 billion as of September 8.

open market foreign exchange reserves Open market rates Exchange rate foreign currencies Open market rates of foreign currencies SBP reserves SBP MPC

Comments

1000 characters

Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Judicial complex vandalism case: Parvez Elahi gets bail

Main Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing reopens after nine-day closure

Meezan Bank says it will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Oil set to rise for a third week on strong China economic data

Injured Naseem doubtful for Pakistan’s early World Cup matches

Summary seeking up to 50pc raise in gas sale prices re-submitted

NPCs: Rate of return again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

Read more stories