BAFL 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
BOP 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.97%)
CNERGY 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
DFML 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
DGKC 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
FABL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.96%)
FCCL 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
HBL 95.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUBC 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 94.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PAEL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.77%)
PIOC 83.86 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.77%)
PPL 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.37%)
SNGP 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.4%)
SSGC 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 6.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.21%)
UNITY 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,564 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 16,164 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,650 Increased By 59.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,067 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.08%)
Rain delays toss in Sri Lanka-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

AFP Published 14 Sep, 2023 02:43pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: Rain delayed the toss of the winner-takes-all Super Four clash at the Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday.

The match is effectively a semi-final with the winner to meet India in the final of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the ODI World Cup starting in October.

Rain has played havoc with the regional tournament, which is being co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka after India refused to tour Pakistan due to political tensions.

Rohit Sharma’s India reached the final scheduled for Sunday after wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their two Super Four fixtures.

Colombo Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023

