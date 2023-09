LONDON: European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Thursday with all eyes on whether the European Central Bank will announce a further hike to eurozone interest rates.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 7,539.07 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index dipped 0.1 percent to 15,640.47 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.2 percent to 7,207.44.