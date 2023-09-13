Izmail port infrastructure damaged in Russia’s drone attack

A Russian drone attack early on Wednesday damaged port infrastructure in Izmail, one of Ukraine’s key grain exporting ports, injuring at least six people, the governor of the Odesa region said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Several groups of drones were launched at the Izmail district,” Oleh Kiper, the governor, said.

“Unfortunately, there were hits: damage to port and other civil infrastructure was recorded.”

Izmail, along with Reni, is one of Ukraine’s biggest river ports for grain and is located on the Danube at the border with Romania.

The full scale of the attack on Wednesday was not immediately known.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.