BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
BIPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
BOP 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
DGKC 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
FABL 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.98%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 95.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUBC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
HUMNL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
OGDC 93.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.88%)
PIOC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.82%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
PRL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,571 Increased By 11.9 (0.26%)
BR30 16,174 Increased By 32.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 45,646 Increased By 137.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 16,089 Increased By 25.7 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei gives up gains to trade lower ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2023 09:58am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average gave up small gains to trade lower on Wednesday ahead of US inflation, but the losses were limited as investors bought value shares that withstand higher rates.

The Nikkei was down 0.31% to 32,675.89 by the midday break, after rising as much as 0.3% earlier in the session.

The broader Topix was down 0.2% to 2,375.13.

“The market had little direction today, in part as investors awaited US inflation data,” said Hideyuki Suzuki, general manager of investment research at SBI Securities.

“But under this environment, investors wanted to buy value stocks and that limited the losses.”

US August consumer price index (CPI) data is due later in the day, while data on producer prices is scheduled for Thursday. Both sets of data will help gauge the Federal Reserve’s outlook on interest rates ahead of its meeting on Sept. 20.

Investors also braced for signs the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will relax its ultra-easy policy at its two-day policy meeting next week, after Governor Kazuo Ueda signalled an early end to the bank’s negative rate in an interview with a local newspaper.

Technology start-up investor Softbank Group fell 2.03% to drag the Nikkei the most, followed by staffing agency Recruit Holdings, which lost 2.27%. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest slipped 1%.

Bucking the trend, phone company KDDI rose 1.53% to provide the biggest support to the Nikkei.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group climbed 2.58% to become the biggest support for the Topix.

Yen’s retreat overnight improved sentiment, said Hajime Sakai, chief fund manager at Mito Securities, sending exporter shares higher.

Toyota Motor rose 0.6%, which also provided support to the Topix.

Nikkei 225 Japanese stocks Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei gives up gains to trade lower ahead of US inflation data

MoE advocates supply of RLNG to bulk consumers

Documentation requirements: Paperless environment not possible: FBR

Domestic collection improvement: FBR presents strategy to Shamshad

PPIB extends LoI of Mahl HHP to Dec 31, 2024

US envoy now reaches out to people of Gwadar

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

Nepra grills CEOs of Discos for inflated electricity bills

The then principal secretary to Nawaz, Khaqan: Fawad Hassan Fawad made federal minister

Bilawal decries ‘absence of a level playing field’

Only 50pc of SECP registered entities file tax returns

Read more stories