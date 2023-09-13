BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
BIPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
DFML 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
DGKC 41.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
FABL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUBC 82.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
OGDC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.75%)
PAEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
PIOC 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
PPL 73.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.38%)
PRL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.28%)
SSGC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.01%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 14 (0.31%)
BR30 16,196 Increased By 54.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 45,668 Increased By 159.4 (0.35%)
KSE30 16,110 Increased By 47 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil near 10-month peak on supply tightness, US inflation data awaits

Reuters Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 01:12pm

Oil rose on Wednesday, firming its ground near a 10-month peak reached during trading a day earlier, as the market balanced supply concerns over Libya output and OPEC+ cuts with global macroeconomic headwinds.

Benchmark Brent futures edged higher by 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $92.14 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $88.97 a barrel.

Both benchmarks surged nearly 2% on Tuesday to close at their highest levels since November 2022.

“Bullish demand outlook by the OPEC and the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) prediction of a decline in global oil inventories reinforced market views of tightening supply going forward,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

The news of OPEC member Libya shutting four of its eastern oil export terminals due to a deadly storm also lent support to oil prices, he added.

“But further gains may be limited as there is also downside pressure from lingering worries over weaker demand in China,” Yoshida said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stuck to its forecasts for robust growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024, citing signs that major economies are faring better than expected despite headwinds such as high interest rates and elevated inflation.

Keeping supplies tight, Saudi Arabia and Russia last week extended voluntary supply cuts of a combined 1.3 million bpd to year end. OPEC, Russia and allied producers are known as OPEC+.

Russian oil production is seen declining by 1.5% to 527 million metric tons (10.54 million barrels per day) this year, newspaper Izvestia reported on Wednesday, citing an interview with Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov.

The EIA, meanwhile, said global oil inventories were expected to fall by almost a half million bpd in the second half of 2023, causing oil prices to rise with Brent averaging $93 per barrel in the fourth quarter.

Front-month Brent futures contracts traded as high as $4.68 a barrel above those for delivery six months further out on Tuesday, a spread last seen in November last year, indicating tighter market supply in the near-term.

But US crude oil, distillate and gasoline stockpiles rose last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Wednesday.

Crude stocks rose by about 1.2 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 8, against analysts estimate of a draw of about 1.9 million barrels.

Gasoline inventories rose by about 4.2 million barrels, while distillate inventories rose by about 2.6 million barrels.

The market also awaited US inflation data due on Wednesday, with the year-on-year core consumer price index increase expected to moderate to 4.3% in August from a 4.7% gain in July.

Investors will focus on whether a softer core inflation reading will be sufficient for the Federal Reserves to keep rates on hold into next year.

OPEC Saudi Arabia Brent crude Oil Russian oil WTI crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil near 10-month peak on supply tightness, US inflation data awaits

Intra-day update: rupee’s appreciation run continues against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

World Bank’s IFC doubles investment commitments in Pakistan to $1.5bn in FY23

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in KPK well

Cipher case: Special court extends Imran’s judicial remand

Suddenly airport outsourcing plans put on ice

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

MoE advocates supply of RLNG to bulk consumers

Documentation requirements: Paperless environment not possible: FBR

Read more stories