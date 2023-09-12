BAFL 40.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.14%)
BIPL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
CNERGY 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-7.09%)
DGKC 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.33%)
FABL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FCCL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
GGL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
HBL 96.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.42%)
HUBC 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.77%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 93.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.75%)
PAEL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.1%)
PIOC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.67%)
PPL 72.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.79%)
PRL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-7.62%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.29%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.12%)
TELE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.53%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 89.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.5%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,559 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.79%)
BR30 16,141 Decreased By -162 (-0.99%)
KSE100 45,508 Decreased By -357.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 16,063 Decreased By -120 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka’s Wellalage, Asalanka spin out India for 213

AFP Published September 12, 2023 Updated September 12, 2023 07:39pm

COLOMBO: Spinners Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka bagged nine wickets between them as Sri Lanka bowled out India for 213 in a Super Four clash of the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

India skipper Rohit Sharma surpassed 10,000 ODI runs and scored 53 to hand his team a brisk start in Colombo but Wellalage hit back with his maiden five-wicket haul.

The 20-year-old returned figures of 5-40 including the key wickets of Rohit and Virat Kohli with strong support from off-spinner Charith Asalanka, who claimed four victims for 18 runs.

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan thrashed in Colombo as India prevail by 228 runs

Both teams are fighting for a place in the final of the 50-over tournament, a tune-up for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

India headed into their third successive day of cricket after hammering arch-rivals Pakistan by 228 runs on Monday’s reserve day due to rain.

Rohit and Shubman Gill started cautiously after electing to bat but got going soon after with a few boundaries.

Rohit entered an elite list of players with over 10,000 ODI runs after smashing a straight six off fast bowler Kasun Rajitha to get the Indian flags waving in the stands with his second successive fifty.

Wellalage struck with his first ball of the match when he bowled Gill for 19 and there was no looking back for the young spinner.

He made the home fans erupt with the wicket of Kohli who fell for three a day after an unbeaten 122 against Pakistan at the same venue.

Rohit was also bowled by Wellalage who snared his third in three overs.

Ishan Kishan, who made 33, and previous-match centurion KL Rahul attempted to rebuild the innings with a stand of 63.

Wellalage ended that partnership when he got Rahul caught and bowled for 39 and later sent back Hardik Pandya for his fifth.

Asalanka kept chipping away from the other end and was on a hat-trick with India on 186-9, but Axar Patel stuck around to take the total past 200 after a nearly 45-minute rain break.

Maheesh Theekshana dismissed Patel for 26 to end India’s innings in 49.1 overs.

Rohit Sharma Asia Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka’s Wellalage, Asalanka spin out India for 213

Inter-bank market: rupee settles below 300 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee closes at 297-300 against USD

Bilawal laments lack of 'level playing field' for political parties

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict regarding Imran’s trial in Attock Jail

US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

UBL says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

KSE-100 extends losses as interest rate hike concerns persist

With aim to enable electric motorcycles in Pakistan, Zyp Technologies announces $1.2mn seed round

HUBCO’s earnings up 110% in FY23

OGDCL initiates hydrocarbon production from Nashpa-11 well

Read more stories