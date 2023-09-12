BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
Sep 12, 2023
Sports

India win toss, bat against Sri Lanka at Asia Cup

AFP Published 12 Sep, 2023 02:40pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in Colombo for Tuesday’s Asia Cup Super Four clash.

India hammered arch-rivals Pakistan by 228 runs on Monday in a match played across two days because of rain and now head into their third straight day of cricket.

They made one change with left-arm spinner Axar Patel coming in for Shardul Thakur in the 50-over tournament, which is a prelude to the World Cup starting next month.

Batsman Shreyas Iyer was yet to fully recover from the back spasm which saw him miss the Pakistan match, India’s cricket board said.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, named an unchanged team from their previous win over Bangladesh in their first match of the Super Four.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

India win toss, bat against Sri Lanka at Asia Cup

