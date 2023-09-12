BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
BIPL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.01%)
DGKC 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.02%)
FABL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
FFL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
HBL 96.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
HUBC 82.42 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.27%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
LOTCHEM 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 93.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.45%)
PAEL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.07%)
PIOC 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PPL 72.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.11%)
PRL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.76%)
SNGP 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.09%)
SSGC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 90.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,576 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.42%)
BR30 16,197 Decreased By -106.9 (-0.66%)
KSE100 45,650 Decreased By -215.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,132 Decreased By -50.9 (-0.31%)
Sep 12, 2023
Markets

European shares edge higher; softer pound lifts UK’s FTSE 100

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2023 01:12pm

European shares inched higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, while Britain’s export-focussed FTSE 100 was supported by a weakening pound following UK’s mixed labour market report.

The FTSE 100 gained 0.3%, while Europe’s STOXX 600 added 0.2%.

Britain’s pound inched lower after data showed labour market weakened even as wage growth stayed strong in July, painting an unclear picture ahead of the Bank of England’s decision on rates next week.

In Germany, wholesale prices in August fell for a fifth consecutive month due to lower prices for mineral oil products, data from the federal statistics office showed.

Germany’s DAX slipped 0.2%, lagging regional peers as weakness in information technology stocks weighed on the index. Healthcare stocks led gains on the pan-European STOXX 600, with Getinge AB climbing 3.7%.

Shares of Associated British Foods rose 1.6% after the Primark owner raised its full-year profit outlook for the second time in four months, underpinned by strong trading at its fast-fashion clothing and food operations.

