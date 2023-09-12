BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
BIPL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.01%)
DGKC 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.02%)
FABL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
FFL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
HBL 96.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.24%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
LOTCHEM 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 93.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.46%)
PAEL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.07%)
PIOC 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PPL 72.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.11%)
PRL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.76%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.07%)
SSGC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 90.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,576 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.42%)
BR30 16,197 Decreased By -106.9 (-0.66%)
KSE100 45,650 Decreased By -215.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,132 Decreased By -50.9 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent holds above $90; markets await data for clues on Fed, ECB outlooks

Reuters Published September 12, 2023 Updated September 12, 2023 01:41pm

SINGAPORE: Brent crude futures held above $90 a barrel on Tuesday, with investors looking out for macroeconomic data that could indicate whether interest rates will rise further in the United States and Europe.

November Brent crude futures rose 22 cents to $90.86 a barrel at 0630 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for October edged 29 cents higher to $87.58.

Brent reached $90 a barrel last week for the first time in 10 months after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced they would extend voluntary supply cuts of a combined 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of the year.

Traders would be watching August US consumer price index data, due for release on Wednesday, which could well determine how much further interest rates rise in the world’s largest economy and biggest oil consumer, said Tina Teng, markets analyst at CMC.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at a policy meeting next week, though views are split over whether the Fed will hike or pause again in November.

The medium-term outlook for oil “remains bullish, with China reporting better economic data,” said Teng, adding that the OPEC+ output cuts are also the key factor behind the market’s upward momentum.

Also of interest to oil markets, the European Central Bank will announce its interest rate decision on Thursday.

The European Commission on Monday forecast the euro zone to grow more slowly than previously expected in 2023 and 2024.

Investors also awaited industry data on US crude stocks due at 2030 GMT on Tuesday. Crude inventories were expected to have fallen by about 2 million barrels in the week to Sept. 8, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Also this week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)will release monthly reports.

The IEA last month lowered its 2024 forecast for oil demand growth to 1 million bpd, citing lackluster macroeconomic conditions.

OPEC’s August report, meanwhile, kept its 2.25 million bpd demand growth forecast for 2024 unchanged.

OPEC European Central Bank Oil International Energy Agency Brent crude oil European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen WTI crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent holds above $90; markets await data for clues on Fed, ECB outlooks

Open-market: rupee gains further ground, now between 296-299 against USD

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict regarding Imran’s trial in Attock Jail

US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

UBL says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

After crushing defeat, Pakistan ‘grateful’ for India wake-up call

HUBCO’s earnings up 110% in FY23

July-August remittances post big fall

Aug electricity bills: Consumers hit by Rs7.64 to Rs15 per unit hike: PD

FBR ‘rues’ WHT deduction on mobile cards

Price control, hoarding: President gives his assent to the bill

Read more stories