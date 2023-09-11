BAFL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.14%)
More rain threatens Pakistan-India Asia Cup reserve day

AFP Published September 11, 2023
COLOMBO: Heavy rain in Colombo on Monday afternoon threatened to wash out the reserve day of the blockbuster Super Four clash at the Asia Cup between India and Pakistan.

Only 24.1 overs were possible on Sunday when the arch-rivals met for the second time in the 50-over tournament, a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup.

India are scheduled to resume their innings on 147-2 at 2:30PST at Sri Lanka’s R. Premadasa Stadium, but the chances of a timely start look unlikely with unrelenting rain keeping the ground fully covered.

The extra day was a last-minute addition to the Super Four clash – the only game to get the advantage other than the final – after a previous group meeting between the two teams was washed out due to rain in Pallekele.

Virat Kohli, on eight, and KL Rahul, on 17, were batting when rain forced the players off on Sunday.

The teams will share the points if there is a washout.

India are scheduled to play Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the same venue.

