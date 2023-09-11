Asia Cup 2023: Rain-hit Pakistan-India clash resumes with no overs lost

Play has finally resumed, and India are 147-2 against Pakistan in their rain-hit Super Four stage Asia Cup 2023 match in Colombo.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Haris Rauf has picked up a suspected side strain. He will not take the field against India today. Pakistan entered the blockbuster clash without a key bowler.

India Innings

India - 167/2 - 29 overs

India - 163/2 - 28 overs

FOUR: Kohli’s outside edge runs away towards the boundary.

India - 155/2 - 27 overs

India - 152/2 - 26 overs

Play resumes. India 147/2 - 24.1 overs.

Only 24.1 overs were possible on Sunday when the arch-rivals met for the second time in the 50-over tournament, a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup.

The extra day was a last-minute addition to the Super Four clash – the only game to get the advantage other than the final – after a previous group meeting between the two teams was washed out due to rain in Pallekele.

Virat Kohli, on eight, and KL Rahul, on 17, were batting when rain forced the players off on Sunday.

The teams will share the points if there is a washout.

India are scheduled to play Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the same venue.