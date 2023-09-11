BAFL 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.76%)
Asia Cup 2023: Rain-hit Pakistan-India clash resumes with no overs lost

  • India are 167/2 after 29 overs
AFP | BR Web Desk Published September 11, 2023 Updated September 11, 2023 04:30pm
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023. Photo: AFP
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023. Photo: AFP

Play has finally resumed, and India are 147-2 against Pakistan in their rain-hit Super Four stage Asia Cup 2023 match in Colombo.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Haris Rauf has picked up a suspected side strain. He will not take the field against India today. Pakistan entered the blockbuster clash without a key bowler.

India Innings

India - 167/2 - 29 overs

India - 163/2 - 28 overs

FOUR: Kohli’s outside edge runs away towards the boundary.

India - 155/2 - 27 overs

India - 152/2 - 26 overs

  • Play resumes. India 147/2 - 24.1 overs.

Only 24.1 overs were possible on Sunday when the arch-rivals met for the second time in the 50-over tournament, a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Pakistan vs India: fans find some humour as rain plays spoilsport yet again

The extra day was a last-minute addition to the Super Four clash – the only game to get the advantage other than the final – after a previous group meeting between the two teams was washed out due to rain in Pallekele.

Virat Kohli, on eight, and KL Rahul, on 17, were batting when rain forced the players off on Sunday.

The teams will share the points if there is a washout.

India are scheduled to play Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the same venue.

