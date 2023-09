JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Monday after a drop last week ahead of the much anticipated Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data later in the day, supported by stronger Dalian and Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rival oils.

Palm oil futures lower

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 10 ringgit, or 0.26%, to 3,840 ringgit ($821.92) per metric ton in early trading.

The contract declined 5.20% last week.