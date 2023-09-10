BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
Rain delays England-New Zealand 2nd ODI

SOUTHAMPTON: Rain delayed the scheduled 11:00 am local time (1000 GMT) start of the second one-day international between England and New Zealand at Southampton on Sunday.

Light showers at the Rose Bowl meant the toss had still to take place, with 50-over world champions England looking to level the four-match series at 1-1 following New Zealand’s resounding eight-wicket win at Cardiff on Friday.

England are set to make at least one change as batsman Dawid Malan is with his wife after she gave birth to their son on Saturday.

This series is part of both teams’ preparations for next month’s World Cup in India, with England defending the title they won by beating New Zealand in a dramatic Super Over final at Lord’s four years ago.

