New Zealand bowl against England in rain-affected 2nd ODI

SOUTHAMPTON: New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and elected to field first in a rain-marred second one-day international in Southampton on Sunday.

Rain, which delayed the start at the Rose Bowl by three hours, reduced this match to a 34 overs per side contest, with bowlers restricted to a maximum of seven overs each.

Both teams made three changes after New Zealand thrashed 50-over world champions England by eight wickets in the first of a four-match series at Cardiff on Friday.

England recalled opener Jonny Bairstow, left-arm seamer Sam Curran and off-spinner Moeen Ali.

Top-order batsman Dawid Malan had been released from the squad to be with his wife after she gave birth to their son on Saturday, with leg-spinner Adil Rashid (mild calf tightness) and opener Jason Roy (back spasm) rested.

“We’re just being cautious with both,” said an England team spokesman.

New Zealand recalled big-hitting batsman Finn Allen for a reduced overs match along with spinner Mitchell Santner and veteran left-arm paceman Trent Boult, playing his 100th ODI.

This series is part of both teams’ preparations for next month’s World Cup in India, with England defending the title they won by beating New Zealand in a dramatic Super Over final at Lord’s four years ago.

Teams

England: Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt/wkt), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Martin Saggers (ENG)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)