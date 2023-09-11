BAFL 40.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.14%)
BIPL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
CNERGY 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-7.09%)
DGKC 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.33%)
FABL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FCCL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
GGL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
HBL 96.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.42%)
HUBC 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.77%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 93.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.75%)
PAEL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.1%)
PIOC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.67%)
PPL 72.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.79%)
PRL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-7.62%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.29%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.12%)
TELE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.53%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 89.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.5%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,559 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.79%)
BR30 16,141 Decreased By -162 (-0.99%)
KSE100 45,508 Decreased By -357.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 16,063 Decreased By -120 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Livingstone turns tide as England beat New Zealand in 2nd ODI

AFP Published September 11, 2023

SOUTHAMPTON: Liam Livingstone's unbeaten 95 powered England to a 79-run win over New Zealand in the second one-day international in Southampton on Sunday.

England, who begin the defence of their World Cup title against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5, collapsed to 8-3 in a match reduced by rain to 34 overs per side.

They were still struggling at 55-5 in the 13th over when Livingstone came into bat.

But he took England to 226-7 and New Zealand were then dismissed for 147 as the hosts levelled the four-match series at 1-1

Reece Topley, whose 3-27 ended a wait of over a year for an ODI wicket, and fellow left-arm quick David Willey (3-34) were in the wickets.

Asia Cup 2023: Rain interrupts play with India at 147/2 after 24.1 overs

New Zealand great Trent Boult had marked his 100th ODI -- and first in nearly a year -- by taking the first three England wickets wickets to fall, the veteran left-arm quick removing Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes.

But Livingstone's career-best ODI innings, a tribute to his composure as much as his celebrated hitting power, bolstered the total and enhanced his prospects of selection for England's final 15-man World Cup squad.

Sam Curran (42) offered fellow all-rounder Livingstone excellent support in a sixth-wicket stand of 112 in 77 balls.

New Zealand, defeated by England in a dramatic 2019 World Cup final at Lord's that went to a Super Over, lost Finn Allen to the second ball of their chase when the big-hitting batsman was bowled for a second-ball duck by Willey.

Devon Conway, fresh from a hundred in an eight-wicket rout of England in Cardiff on Friday, was then caught behind off fast bowler Gus Atkinson for 14.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali then struck twice in three balls, with Daryl Mitchell -- who like Conway made a century in Cardiff -- falling for 57 to leave New Zealand on the brink of defeat at 140-8 before Willey polished off the tail.

Earlier, Boult ripped through England's top order after New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss at a then overcast Rose Bowl.

Boult had Bairstow superbly caught one-handed by a leaping Mitchell Santner at cover and, two balls later, dismissed Root for a second-ball nought with an inswinger. It was Root's fourth duck in his last 10 ODI innings.

England were three down when Stokes (one) miscued Boult. The 34-year-old Boult had taken a remarkable three wickets for no runs in eight balls.

England captain Jos Buttler made a promising 30 before under-edging left-arm spinner Santner into his stumps.

But Livingstone helped Mooen (33) stop the rot during a stand of 48 before Curran added fresh impetus with sixes off spinners Rachin Ravindra and Santner.

Livingstone demonstrated his game awareness on one of England's larger grounds by not hitting a six until 73 balls into his innings when he pulled paceman Matt Henry.

But come the start of the last over he had lost the strike when in sight of a hundred.

Devon Conway Daryl Mitchell Liam Livingstone England vs New Zealand

Comments

1000 characters

Livingstone turns tide as England beat New Zealand in 2nd ODI

Inter-bank market: rupee settles below 300 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee closes at 297-300 against USD

Bilawal laments lack of 'level playing field' for political parties

Cipher case against PTI chief to be heard in Attock Jail on Wednesday: Law ministry

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict regarding Imran’s trial in Attock Jail

India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka

US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

UBL says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

KSE-100 extends losses as interest rate hike concerns persist

With aim to enable electric motorcycles in Pakistan, Zyp Technologies announces $1.2mn seed round

Read more stories