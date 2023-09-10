BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first

BR Web Desk Published September 10, 2023 Updated September 10, 2023 02:04pm

After facing a washout in their first Asia Cup 2023 encounter in Pallekele, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns again on Sunday in the Super 4 clash in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Both teams had qualified for the Super 4 stage after a thumping win over Nepal and a rain-interrupted game last Saturday that ended without a result.

Toss Update:

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first.

While Pakistan have won their first Super 4 match against Bangladesh earlier this week, India haven’t had the game time due to rain-curtailed matches.

The match will start at 2:30 pm Pakistan Time.

Weather Report

Like Pallekele, the weather continues to threaten the blockbuster clash, with 90 percent precipitation chances. However, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) - the hosts - has allocated a reserve day for the game on Monday.

Team Report

Indian opener KL Rahul, who missed the first couple of games with an injury, has joined the Indian side in Colombo. Fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the Nepal match for the birth of his first child, has also returned to the rooster.

India would like to test Pakistan’s not-so-strong batting line with four fast bowlers in Colombo’s wet weather. This means that Bumrah would rejoin the playing XI. However, Rahul’s inclusion in the final XI would be a tricky decision for Rohit, as he hasn’t played an ODI since March this year.

Pakistan, on the flip side, would flaunt their pace battery. The inclusion of Faheem Ashraf has been confirmed, which means tey expect favorable conditions for pacers.

Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023

