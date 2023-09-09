Bangladesh opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

COLOMBO: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in their must-win Asia Cup Super Four clash in Colombo on Saturday.

The Bangla Tigers lost their Super Fours opener to Pakistan and need to win to stay alive in the hunt for a place in the final of the 50-over tournament, a precursor to the ODI World Cup in India.

Rain has played havoc in the tournament so far but bright sunshine greeted the two captains at the toss.

Shakib announced one change from their seven-wicket loss in Lahore.

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed comes in for all-rounder Afif Hossain.

Sri Lanka, who co-host the tournament with Pakistan, sneaked into the Super Fours with a narrow win over Afghanistan and are unchanged.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka said the team has “class bowlers”, including Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana.

Sri Lanka won the T20 Asia Cup in Dubai last year.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND) and Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)