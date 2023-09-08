BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
BIPL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.1%)
DFML 17.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HBL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.7%)
PRL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
SSGC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
TPLP 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 90.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.33%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 37.2 (0.81%)
BR30 16,288 Increased By 190.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices fall further by Rs4,000/tola in Pakistan, slide continues for fifth day

  • The price of 24-carat bar settles at Rs212,500 per tola
BR Web Desk Published September 8, 2023 Updated September 8, 2023 05:45pm

Gold rates in Pakistan dropped further by Rs4,000 per tola on Friday, extending slide for the fifth straight day as rupee maintained its recovery against the US dollar.

The price of per tola 24-carat gold settled at Rs212, 500, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The Pakistani rupee continued its merry run against the US dollar, appreciating for the third consecutive session to settle at 302.95 in the inter-bank market on Friday.

In the open market also, the domestic currency maintained its positive run against the dollar as gap with the inter-bank rate narrowed further, a key benchmark of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

On Thursday, the price of per tola gold had declined by Rs5,800.

In five days, gold rates in Pakistan plummeted by Rs27,300 per tola.

Pakistan Army’s top brass has resolved to assist the government “wholeheartedly” in curbing all illegal activities which hamper economic stability, growth, and investors’ confidence, a press release from its media wing Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) stated.

Interim government’s action against dollar smuggling and hoarding has contributed in appreciation of the rupee value.

Gold prices in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

The price of 10 gram gold on Friday also decreased by Rs3,430 to Rs182,184.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal increased by $2 to $1,923 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Silver Pakistan Gold Rates Silver Price gold price gold rates Silver prices commodity rates gold rate gold traders gold prices in Pakistan bullion rate

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Sep 08, 2023 06:02pm
Proper per tola. Wakra swag
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Gold prices fall further by Rs4,000/tola in Pakistan, slide continues for fifth day

Open market: rupee’s rally continues against USD

PTI leader Pervez Elahi sent to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

SC rejects previous PDM govt’s objections on bench hearing audio leaks case

Pakistan’s cooking oil brand Soya Supreme plans IPO

Another brokerage house expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

Sitara Peroxide extends shutdown for 30 days

FY23: Amreli Steels posts loss of Rs678.4mn amid drop in sales, higher finance cost

World food price index back at two-year low despite rice surge: FAO

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

Read more stories