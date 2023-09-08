BAFL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.37%)
BIPL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
BOP 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FABL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
FCCL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HBL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
HUBC 81.03 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
KEL 1.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.79%)
MLCF 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
OGDC 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.74%)
PAEL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.5%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.78%)
PPL 70.71 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.27%)
PRL 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
SSGC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.46%)
TRG 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 16,189 Increased By 92.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 45,872 Increased By 114.5 (0.25%)
KSE30 16,194 Increased By 32.2 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil holds steady as Saudi cuts balance macroeconomic gloom

Reuters Published September 8, 2023 Updated September 8, 2023 03:06pm

LONDON: Oil prices were stable on Friday, as investors weighed fears about the health of China’s economy against supply cuts from major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Both oil benchmarks hit 10-month highs earlier this week after Riyadh and Moscow extended their voluntary supply cuts of a combined 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) to the end of the year.

However, concerns over China - considered crucial to shoring up oil demand over the rest of the year - have frustrated markets due to its sluggish post-pandemic recovery, while stimulus pledges have fallen short of expectations.

Data on Thursday showed overall exports and imports in the world’s second-largest economy fell in August, as sagging overseas demand and weak consumer spending squeezed businesses.

Even in times of lacklustre economic activity, China tends to bolster its storage capacity, particularly with the availability of cheap Russian crude.

Last month, Chinese crude imports rose nearly 31% on inventory building and increased processing to benefit from higher profits from exporting fuel.

Brent crude futures edged 7 cents lower to $89.85 a barrel by 0826 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures dipped 23 cents to $86.64.

China’s bumpy recovery, and the strong US dollar, are weighing on prices, said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst from Phillip Nova.

Investors expect US interest rates to linger at 20-year highs, pushing the US dollar index to a six-month peak this week, making it more expensive to buy crude in other currencies.

Meanwhile, hawkish remarks by European Central Bank’s policymakers led money markets to increase their bets on a further rate hike.

“Riyadh is acutely aware of the tightrope it walks between tightening the market and upsetting any up-and-until-now progress achieved by central banks in taming price-rise driven inflation,” said John Evans of oil broker PVM.

Oil prices Crude prices Brent crude oil WTI crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil holds steady as Saudi cuts balance macroeconomic gloom

Intra-day update: rupee’s merry run continues against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open market: rupee’s rally continues, appreciates further against USD

PTI leader Pervez Elahi sent to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

SC rejects previous PDM govt’s objections on bench hearing audio leaks case

Sitara Peroxide extends shutdown for 30 days

FY23: Amreli Steels posts loss of Rs678.4mn amid drop in sales, higher finance cost

World food price index back at two-year low despite rice surge: FAO

Economic challenges: Army vows its full support to caretaker setup

ECs all praise for army chief

Read more stories