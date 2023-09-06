BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
Sep 06, 2023
Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah rattle Bangladesh out for 193 in Asia Cup

AFP Published September 6, 2023 Updated September 6, 2023 06:38pm

LAHORE: Pakistan’s express pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah shared seven wickets to bundle Bangladesh out for 193 runs in the sides’ Super Four Asia Cup match in Lahore on Wednesday.

Rauf finished with 4-19 and Naseem took 3-34 as Bangladesh were derailed by the hosts’ strong bowling line-up, after they had earlier won the toss and opted to bat.

The senior duo of Mushfiqur Rahim scored 64 for his 46th half-century while skipper Shakib Al Hasan hit 53, but once their stand of 100 for the fifth wicket was broken, Bangladesh’s innings faltered.

Sri Lanka survive Afghanistan scare to reach Asia Cup Super Four

Shakib fell while hooking medium-fast bowler Faheem Ashraf in the 30th over, caught at the boundary. His dismissal triggered a collapse of six wickets for 46 runs off 58 balls.

Shakib hit seven boundaries in his 53-ball innings while Rahim cracked five boundaries in his 87-ball knock.

From rain to miscalculatons: Asia Cup 2023 so far

The pair had lifted Bangladesh from a precarious 47-4, with Rauf being the chief destroyer at the start of the innings with the wickets of Mohammad Naim (20) and Towhid Hridoy (two).

Naseem had started the slide with the wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz for nought.

Rauf returned for his second spell and ended Rahim’s brilliant knock by having the senior batsman caught behind in the 38th over and then got Taskin Ahmed in the same manner for nought.

Naseem wrapped up the innings by dismissing Afif Hossain (12) and Shoriful Islam (one), ending the innings in 38.4 overs.

Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah rattle Bangladesh out for 193 in Asia Cup

