LONDON: Europe’s stock markets fell further Wednesday, mirroring losses in most of Asia as a jump in oil prices rekindled inflation and rate-hike fears.

In initial deals, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies slid 0.8 percent to 7,377.66 points compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

European stocks drop at open

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index also shed 0.8 percent to 7,196.69 points and Frankfurt’s DAX lost 0.5 percent to 15,686.47.