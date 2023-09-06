BAFL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
Japan shares extend gains as weak yen boosts autos, energy stocks rally

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2023 10:23am

TOKYO: Japanese equities pushed to new highs on Wednesday, with the weakest yen rate since November boosting exporters such as automakers, while energy shares outperformed amid a surge in crude oil prices.

The Nikkei 225 share average gained 0.68% to 33,262.48 as of the midday recess, on track for its highest close since early August.

The broader Topix added 0.65% to 2,393.34, which would be the highest finish in 33 years.

Both indexes are set to extend winning streaks to an eighth straight session.

That would be the longest run since mid-May for the Nikkei and since mid-April for the Topix.

“Dollar-yen continues to climb and is making the whole export sector in Japan more competitive,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG, predicting a possible rise to 35,000 for the Nikkei this year.

“I don’t really see anything at this time to unsettle the dollar-yen or the Nikkei.

They both look extremely robust.“ Transport equipment makers jumped 1.16% as the yen’s slide to 147.82 per dollar boosted the value of overseas revenues.

Honda advanced 1.95%, Toyota gained 1.33% and Mazda surged 3.58%.

Inpex was the Nikkei’s top-performing energy stock, gaining 2.11% after crude topped $90 per barrel for the first time since November as Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary supply cuts to the end of the year.

Oil and coal was among the best-performing of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups, rallying 1.15%. Miners also outperformed, gaining 1.54%.

Securities firms, insurers and banks gained 1.54%, 1.07% and 0.99%, respectively, as a rise in long-term bond yields improved the environment for investing.

Chip-related stocks also stood out, with Advantest advancing 2.7% and Tokyo Electron adding 0.9%.

