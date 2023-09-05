Higher dollar, yields drag gold to more than one-month low

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 4 September 2023 is Rs. 234,000 per tola for 24-karat of the precious metal, while the Gold Price for 10 Grams is Rs. 200,617 in the local bullion market.

This is the Gold Price in Pakistan for 24-karat as per different sources at the local bullion market in Karachi or Multan.

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today per Tola Gold Rs. 234000 Rs. 214500 per 10 Grams Rs. 200617 Rs. 183899 per Gram Gold Rs. 20062 Rs. 18390

It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually the same throughout the country with a difference of a few hundred rupees across cities. Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan fluctuates throughout the day and the post is updated several times a day.