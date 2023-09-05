Higher dollar, yields drag gold to more than one-month low

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 4 September 2023 is Rs. 234,000 per tola for 24-karat of the precious metal, while the Gold Price for 10 Grams is Rs. 200,617 in the local bullion market.
This is the Gold Price in Pakistan for 24-karat as per different sources at the local bullion market in Karachi or Multan.
Using Markdown Tables:
|Gold Rate
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|per Tola Gold
|Rs. 234000
|Rs. 214500
|per 10 Grams
|Rs. 200617
|Rs. 183899
|per Gram Gold
|Rs. 20062
|Rs. 18390
It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually the same throughout the country with a difference of a few hundred rupees across cities. Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan fluctuates throughout the day and the post is updated several times a day.
