AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,967 Increased By 125.2 (1.27%)
BR30 30,751 Increased By 714.7 (2.38%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 8-November-2024

Published September 5, 2023 Updated November 8, 2024 05:35pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on November 8, 2024 is Rs278,800 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs239,026 in the local bullion market.

On Friday, the price of 1 tola gold increased by Rs2,000 and 10 gram gold rose by Rs1,715.

8-November-24 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs278,800 (↑ Rs2,000) Rs3,300
per 10 grams Rs239,026 (↑ Rs1,715) Rs2,829

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal increased by $21 to $2,683 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Friday is Rs3,300 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,829.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
7-Nov-24 Rs276,800 Rs3,300
6-Nov-24 Rs282,200 Rs3,430
5-Nov-24 Rs283,200 Rs3,430
4-Nov-24 Rs283,700 Rs3,430
2-Nov-24 Rs283,000 Rs3,430
1-Nov-24 Rs284,700 Rs3,430
31-Oct-24 Rs287,200 Rs3,450
30-Oct-24 Rs287,900 Rs3,350
29-Oct-24 Rs285,000 Rs3,350
28-Oct-24 Rs283,400 Rs3,350

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 8-November-2024

PM Shehbaz announces three-month power subsidy package for winter season

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $3.05bn in October 2024, up 24% year-on-year

Indian cricket board yet to communicate decision on travelling to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Naqvi

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Record-setting spree continues, KSE-100 closes above 93,000 for first time

Saim Ayub hits 82 as Pakistan crush Australia in 2nd ODI

PM Shehbaz, VEON Group discuss IT and 5G expansion in Pakistan

Punjab shuts public spaces in smog-hit cities

Reko Diq Mining Company approaches PIBT for cargo handling

Nearly 70% of Gaza war dead women and children, UN rights office says

Read more stories