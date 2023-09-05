Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 6-May-2024

Published September 5, 2023 Updated May 6, 2024 01:52pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on May 6, 2024 is Rs240,500 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs206,190 in the local bullion market.

On Monday, the price of 1 tola gold increased by Rs2,500 while 10-gram gold rose by Rs2,143.

6-May-24 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs240,500 ( Rs2,500) Rs2,620
per 10 grams Rs206,190 ( Rs2,143) Rs2,246

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal increased by $21 to settle at $2,322 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Monday is Rs2,620 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,246.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
6-May-24 Rs240,500 Rs2,620
4-May-24 Rs238,000 Rs2,620
3-May-24 Rs239,600 Rs2,620
2-May-24 Rs241,000 Rs2,620
30-April-24 Rs241,900 Rs2,650
29-April-24 Rs243,900 Rs2,650
27-April-24 Rs244,400 Rs2,650
26-April-24 Rs245,000 Rs2,650
25-April-24 Rs242,500 Rs2,650
24-April-24 Rs242,000 Rs2,650

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 6-May-2024

Pakistan ‘a high-priority’ destination for Saudi Arabia: Al-Mubarak

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

PSX maintains bullish trend, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

SC suspends PHC’s verdict against allocating reserved seats to Sunni Ittehad Council

Oil climbs as Gaza tensions rise, Saudi Arabia hikes prices

Climate change: Pakistan urges ADB to deploy additional resources for vulnerable countries

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Russia to practise tactical nuclear weapon scenario to deter West

Fast-track solar PV projects by Arab countries: FBR asked to amend sales tax, income tax laws

Blocking SIMs of non-filers: FBR decides to summon telcos’ operators

Read more stories