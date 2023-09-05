AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
Jun 06, 2024
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 6-June-2024

Published September 5, 2023 Updated June 6, 2024 04:54pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on June 6, 2024 is Rs243,000 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs208,333 in the local bullion market.

On Thursday, the price of 1 tola gold increased by Rs2,400 and 10-gram gold rose by Rs2,057.

6-June-24 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs243,000 ( Rs2,400) Rs2,800
per 10 grams Rs208,333 ( Rs2,057) Rs2,401

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal increased by $30 to settle at $2,362 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Thursday is Rs2,800 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,401.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
5-June-24 Rs240,600 Rs2,800
4-June-24 Rs241,000 Rs2,820
3-June-24 Rs240,300 Rs2,820
1-June-24 Rs240,300 Rs2,820
31-May-24 Rs241,700 Rs2,900
30-May-24 Rs241,200 Rs2,900
29-May-24 Rs242,700 Rs2,900
28-May-24 Rs240,300 Rs2,800
27-May-24 Rs240,800 Rs2,800
25-May-24 Rs240,000 Rs2,800

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Gold, silver rates on 6-June-2024

