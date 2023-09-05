BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
BIPL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.34%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.33%)
CNERGY 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.09%)
FABL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.85%)
FCCL 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
GGL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (9.33%)
HBL 116.96 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.35%)
HUBC 123.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.28%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.2%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 8.99 (7.88%)
PAEL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PPL 110.98 Increased By ▲ 11.52 (11.58%)
PRL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.84%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 70.09 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.99%)
SSGC 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.6%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 6-December-2023

Published September 5, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 04:21pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on December 6, 2023 is Rs218,100 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs186,986 in the local bullion market.

On Wednesday, the price of 1 tola decreased by Rs1,300. The 10-gram gold also declined by Rs1,114.

6-Dec-23 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs218,100 (Rs1,300) Rs2,600
per 10 grams Rs186,986 (Rs1,114) Rs2,229

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal decreased by $9 to $2,048 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Wednesday is Rs2,600 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,229.08.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
5-Dec-23 Rs219,400 Rs2,600
4-Dec-23 Rs223,600 Rs2,620
2-Dec-23 Rs223,600 Rs2,620
1-Dec-23 Rs220,500 Rs2,620
30-Nov-23 Rs221,000 Rs2,620
29-Nov-23 Rs221,000 Rs2,620
28-Nov-23 Rs218,400 Rs2,620
27-Nov-23 Rs217,600 Rs2,620
25-Nov-23 Rs216,500 Rs2,550
24-Nov-23 Rs215,700 Rs2,550

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

One tola gold rate in Pakistan hit all-time of Rs240,000 on May 10, 2023.

The domestic currency has devalued significantly in last many months, pushing investors to seek out safe-haven assets such as gold.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters
Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Gold, silver rates on 6-December-2023

Imran free to contest upcoming elections: caretaker PM Kakar

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

Inter-bank: rupee registers 7th consecutive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee’s strengthening round continues against US dollar

Experts see status quo in last monetary policy announcement of 2023

Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel

Nawaz Sharif meets PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shujaat to discuss electoral alliance

Putin lands in Abu Dhabi on Middle East visit

IHC turns down Imran’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case

Cherat Packaging to sell papersack Line V for $4.7mn

Read more stories