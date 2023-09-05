BML 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
BOP 35.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
CPHL 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.81%)
DCL 12.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 218.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.43%)
FCCL 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.3%)
FFL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.95%)
GCIL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.56%)
HUBC 219.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.33%)
KEL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
KOSM 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.22%)
MLCF 96.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.23%)
NBP 225.31 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-1.53%)
PAEL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
PIAHCLA 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.83%)
PIBTL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.88%)
PPL 185.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.06%)
PREMA 42.37 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (5.19%)
PRL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PTC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.08%)
SNGP 122.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.48%)
SSGC 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-4.16%)
TELE 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (6.23%)
TPLP 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.67%)
TREET 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.85%)
TRG 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.47%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,002 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.89%)
BR30 53,852 Decreased By -716.7 (-1.31%)
KSE100 161,282 Decreased By -1521.4 (-0.93%)
KSE30 48,995 Decreased By -502.4 (-1.01%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 4-Nov-2025

Published September 5, 2023 Updated November 4, 2025 02:56pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on November 4, 2025 is Rs420,362 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs360,392 in the local bullion market.

On Tuesday, the rate of per tola gold decreased by Rs3,500 and 10 gram gold saw a decline of Rs3,001.

4-November-25 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs420,362 (↓ Rs3,500) Rs5,022 (↓ Rs130)
per 10 grams Rs360,392 (↓ Rs3,001) Rs4,305 (↓ Rs112)

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal decreased by $35 to $3,980 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan is Rs5,022 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs4,305.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
3-Nov-25 Rs423,862 Rs5,152
1-Nov-25 Rs422,562 Rs5,127
30-Oct-25 Rs418,862 Rs5,034
29-Oct-25 Rs419,862 Rs5,034
28-Oct-25 Rs416,362 Rs4,924
27-Oct-25 Rs430,362 Rs5,097
25-Oct-25 Rs433,662 Rs5,124
23-Oct-25 Rs433,862 Rs5,110
22-Oct-25 Rs437,362 Rs5,110
21-Oct-25 Rs444,900 Rs5,261

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 4-Nov-2025

Blue economy a ‘game changer’ with $100bn potential for Pakistan: Aurangzeb

Pakistan cancels Eni LNG cargoes, seeks to renegotiate Qatar supplies

Rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Gold price per tola sheds Rs3,500 in Pakistan

PIA says ‘illegal’ engineers’ strike aimed at sabotaging privatization push

DPM Dar launches Pakistan’s first Google Chromebook assembly line

Pakistan send South Africa into bat in first ODI

At least 4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Customs intensify crackdown as silver smuggling surges amid global price hike

Pakistan eyes maritime link with Romania to access European markets, boost blue economy

Read more stories