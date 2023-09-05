AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
FCCL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
FFL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 52.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.74%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.08%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.75 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.1%)
PRL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.11%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.2%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
SYM 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,889 Increased By 125 (1.06%)
BR30 35,686 Increased By 441.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 756.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 34,968 Increased By 291.6 (0.84%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 4-March-2025

Published September 5, 2023 Updated March 4, 2025 05:31pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on March 4, 2025 is Rs306,300 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs262,602 in the local bullion market.

On Tuesday, the price of 1 tola gold increased by Rs4,800, and 10-gram gold by Rs4,115.

4-March-25 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs306,300 (↑ Rs4,800 ) Rs3,315 (↑ Rs45 )
per 10 grams Rs262,602 (↑ Rs4,115) Rs2,842 (↑ Rs39 )

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal increased by $47 to $2,916 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Tuesday is Rs3,315 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,842.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
3-March-25 Rs301,500 Rs3,270
1-March-25 Rs300,000 Rs3,240
28-Feb-25 Rs300,500 Rs3,250
27-Feb-25 Rs303,000 Rs3,314
26-Feb-25 Rs306,300 Rs3,314
25-Feb-25 Rs308,700 Rs3,350
24-Feb-25 Rs309,500 Rs3,395
22-Feb-25 Rs308,000 Rs3,380
21-Feb-25 Rs307,000 Rs3,430
20-Feb-25 Rs309,000 Rs3,468

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 4-March-2025

Positive momentum returns to PSX, KSE-100 surges over 750 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan will be part of G20 by 2030, claims Ishaq Dar

PM Shehbaz orders action plan to boost Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade to $2bn

Pakistan, Afghanistan border clashes ease, thousands seek shelter

Military courts case: Punishment for crime unaffected by trial venue, remarks Justice Mandokhail

Gold price per tola increases Rs4,800 in Pakistan

Pakistan weighs cryptocurrency regulations amid concerns

Babar, Riwzan dropped as Salman takes charge of Pakistan’s T20I squad for NZ tour

Trade wars erupt as Trump hits Canada, Mexico, China with steep tariffs

Read more stories