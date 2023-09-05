BAFL 48.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.35%)
BIPL 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
DFML 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.42%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
HBL 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.6%)
HUBC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.58%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
KEL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.66%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.86%)
MLCF 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
OGDC 125.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.34%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.36%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PIOC 123.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.65%)
PPL 127.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.37%)
PRL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.31%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
SSGC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
TRG 85.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
UNITY 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 6,657 Decreased By -12.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 24,135 Decreased By -62.6 (-0.26%)
KSE100 64,575 Decreased By -71.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 21,624 Decreased By -10 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 4-January-2024

Published September 5, 2023 Updated January 4, 2024 02:34pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on January 4, 2024 is Rs218,200 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs187,071 in the local bullion market.

On Thursday, the price of 1 tola decreased by Rs1,800. The 10-gram gold price also declined by Rs1,543.

4-Jan-24 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs218,200 (Rs1,800) Rs2,660
per 10 grams Rs187,071 (Rs1,543) Rs2,280

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal decreased by $15 to $2,067 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Thursday is Rs2,660 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,280.52.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
3-Jan-24 Rs220,000 Rs2,680
2-Jan-24 Rs221,300 Rs2,680
1-Jan-24 Rs219,700 Rs2,680
30-Dec-23 Rs220,000 Rs2,680
29-Dec-23 Rs220,900 Rs 2,680
28-Dec-23 Rs222,800 Rs2,680
27-Dec-23 Rs220,600 Rs2,680
26-Dec-23 Rs219,600 Rs2,650
23-Dec-23 Rs219,300 Rs2,650
22-Dec-23 Rs219,800 Rs2,650

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

One tola gold rate in Pakistan hit all-time of Rs240,000 on May 10, 2023.

The domestic currency has devalued significantly in last many months, pushing investors to seek out safe-haven assets such as gold.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters
Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Gold, silver rates on 4-January-2024

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 down 0.8%

Jul-Nov FDI jumps 8.1pc to $656.1m YoY

SC resumes hearing on lifetime disqualification case

Hezbollah, Israel appear to signal no desire for spread of Gaza war

Cotton arrival inches 1.8% higher in last two weeks of December

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Oil extends gains on Middle East supply worries

600MW wind, solar projects: PFREF moves army chief

Industries: Tariff cut plan requires an IMF nod

Read more stories