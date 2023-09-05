BAFL 46.37 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.36%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.1%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.94%)
DGKC 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.07%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.84%)
FFL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.67%)
GGL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
HBL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.36%)
HUBC 123.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.31%)
HUMNL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.68%)
MLCF 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
OGDC 115.50 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (4.35%)
PAEL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
PIBTL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
PIOC 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.34%)
PPL 100.20 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (5.48%)
PRL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (5.12%)
SSGC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.28%)
TELE 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 85.65 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.84%)
UNITY 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.09%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.6%)
BR100 6,382 Increased By 86.8 (1.38%)
BR30 22,403 Increased By 465.7 (2.12%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 4-December-2023

Published September 5, 2023 Updated December 4, 2023 04:51pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on December 4, 2023 is Rs223,600 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs191,701 in the local bullion market.

On Monday, the price of 1 tola and 10-gram gold remained unchanged.

4-Dec-23 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs223,600 Rs2,620
per 10 grams Rs191,701 Rs2,246

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal increased by $3 to $2,094 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Monday is Rs2,620 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,246.21.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
2-Dec-23 Rs223,600 Rs2,620
1-Dec-23 Rs220,500 Rs2,620
30-Nov-23 Rs221,000 Rs2,620
29-Nov-23 Rs221,000 Rs2,620
28-Nov-23 Rs218,400 Rs2,620
27-Nov-23 Rs217,600 Rs2,620
25-Nov-23 Rs216,500 Rs2,550
24-Nov-23 Rs215,700 Rs2,550
23-Nov-23 Rs215,850 Rs2,550
22-Nov-23 Rs216,500 Rs2,550

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

One tola gold rate in Pakistan hit all-time of Rs240,000 on May 10, 2023.

The domestic currency has devalued significantly in last many months, pushing investors to seek out safe-haven assets such as gold.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters
Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Gold, silver rates on 4-December-2023

Successful IMF review, stable monetary policy driving PSX: Ministry of Finance

Inter-bank: rupee registers 5th successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains further against US dollar

Imran Khan wants ‘ex-army general, US envoy’ to be summoned for cipher trial: lawyer

Suzuki Motor proposes purchase of minority shareholders’ stake at minimum Rs406 per share

Matco Foods sets up corn sugar plant in Karachi

Israel’s aggression continues, says ground forces operating across Gaza Strip

Ceasing operations in Pakistan: Engro Corporation rejects ‘false’ assertion

Oil falls on demand fears and doubts over OPEC+ cuts

Bitcoin soars past $40,000 on optimism for US trading approval

Read more stories