BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 31-July-2025

Published September 5, 2023 Updated July 31, 2025 08:07pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on July 31, 2025 is Rs,353,000 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs302,641 in the local bullion market.

On Tuesday, the price of 1 tola decreased by Rs2,000 while 10-gram gold saw a decline of Rs1,714.

31-July-25 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs353,000 (↓ Rs2,000) Rs3,900 (↓ Rs63)
per 10 grams Rs302,641 (↓ Rs1,714) Rs3,344 (↓ Rs53)

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal decreased by $20 to settle at $3,303 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on is Rs3,900 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs3,344.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
30-July-25 Rs355,000 Rs3,963
29-July-25 Rs354,700 Rs3,963
28-July-25 Rs356,300 Rs3,963
26-July-25 Rs356,400 Rs3,963
25-July-25 Rs356,700 Rs4,023
24-July-25 Rs359,000 Rs4,057
23-July-25 Rs364,900 Rs4,081
22-July-25 Rs361,200 Rs4,035
21-July-25 Rs361,200 Rs4,012
18-July-25 Rs357,600 Rs4,012

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 31-July-2025

Pakistan, US conclude trade deal; Washington to help Islamabad develop ‘massive’ oil reserves

Sindh ombudsman orders to remove KE CEO Moonis Alvi for ‘workplace harassment’

Pakistan, US strike ‘win-win’ trade deal, says Aurangzeb

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Analysts see major economic gains in Pakistan’s trade deal with US

May 9 riots: Court sentences Omar Ayub, Shibli, Zartaj to 10 years imprisonment

Bullish momentum grips PSX as Pakistan, US strike strategic trade deal

Pakistan successfully launches Remote Sensing Satellite

Rupee strong run continues against US dollar

US-Pakistan landmark deal to enhance growing cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories