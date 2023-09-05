BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 29-July-2025

Published September 5, 2023 Updated July 29, 2025 05:30pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on July 29, 2025 is Rs354,700 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs304,098 in the local bullion market.

On Tuesday, the price of 1 tola decreased by Rs1,600 while 10-gram gold saw a decline of Rs1,372.

29-July-25 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs354,700 (↓ Rs1,600) Rs3,963
per 10 grams Rs304,098 (↓ Rs1,372) Rs3,397

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal decreased by $16 to settle at $3,320 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on is Rs3,963 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs3,397.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
28-July-25 Rs356,300 Rs3,963
26-July-25 Rs356,400 Rs3,963
25-July-25 Rs356,700 Rs4,023
24-July-25 Rs359,000 Rs4,057
23-July-25 Rs364,900 Rs4,081
22-July-25 Rs361,200 Rs4,035
21-July-25 Rs361,200 Rs4,012
18-July-25 Rs357,600 Rs4,012
17-July-25 Rs355,100 Rs3,964
16-July-25 Rs356,000 Rs4,014

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 29-July-2025

‘PTI lawmakers’ convictions still stand’: ECP rejects Barrister Gohar’s claim

Pakistan ready for composite dialogue with India, says DPM Dar

Profit-taking grips bourse, KSE-100 drops over 1,400 points

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Jun-Apr 2025: SBP buys $7.2bn from domestic FX market to boost reserves

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan to expand shipping capacity by 600% in next three years

USA’s Fluor gets final go-ahead for Reko Diq project in Pakistan

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return

Pakistan’s central bank seen cutting interest rate by 50 bps as inflation cools

Read more stories