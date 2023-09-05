AIRLINK 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.97%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.9%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.75%)
DFML 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
DGKC 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.26%)
FCCL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.83%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.57%)
FFL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.9%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
HBL 112.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.58%)
HUBC 112.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.63%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.98%)
KOSM 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.44%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
OGDC 137.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-2.63%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.89%)
PIAA 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.29%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
PPL 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.22 (-3.59%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.72%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.35%)
SEARL 48.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-4.96%)
SNGP 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.68%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.2%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.71%)
UNITY 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.91%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.08%)
BR100 6,420 Decreased By -128.6 (-1.96%)
BR30 22,488 Decreased By -652.2 (-2.82%)
KSE100 62,774 Decreased By -1039.3 (-1.63%)
KSE30 21,146 Decreased By -388.4 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 29-January-2024

Published September 5, 2023 Updated January 29, 2024 04:14pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on January 29, 2024 is Rs215,400 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs184,671 in the local bullion market.

On Monday, the price of 1 tola increased by Rs1,500 while the 10-gram gold price rose by Rs1,286.

29-Jan-24 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs215,400 (Rs1,500) Rs2,600
per 10 grams Rs184,671 (Rs1,286) Rs2,229

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal increased by $12 to settle at $2,050 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Monday is Rs2,600 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,229.08

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
27-Jan-24 Rs213,900 Rs2,600
26-Jan-24 Rs214,200 Rs2,600
25-Jan-24 Rs213,800 Rs2,600
24-Jan-24 Rs215,200 Rs2,600
23-Jan-24 Rs215,200 Rs2,600
22-Jan-24 Rs214,700 Rs2,600
20-Jan-24 Rs215,300 Rs2,600
19-Jan-24 Rs215,000 Rs2,600
18-Jan-24 Rs213,700 Rs2,600
17-Jan-24 Rs215,300 Rs2,650

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

One tola gold rate in Pakistan hit all-time of Rs240,000 on May 10, 2023.

The domestic currency has devalued significantly in last many months, pushing investors to seek out safe-haven assets such as gold.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Gold, silver rates on 29-January-2024

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 1,000 points

Rupee slips lower, settles at 279.64 against US dollar

Govt announces 3% incentive for local handset manufacturers: Dr Saif

Iran, Pakistan will not provide terrorists any opportunity to endanger ‘common security’: Iranian FM

Iran FM in Pakistan for talks after tit-for-tat air strikes

Oil climbs as Middle East tensions fester

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Privatisation programme: MoF opposes delisting of all Discos

Three US troops killed in Jordan drone strike linked to Iran

Gas from new discoveries: SNGPL opposes giving half share to ‘third party players’

Read more stories