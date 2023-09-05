BAFL 48.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.94%)
Gold, silver rates on 28-December-2023

Published September 5, 2023 Updated December 28, 2023 03:43pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on December 28, 2023 is Rs222,800 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs191,015 in the local bullion market.

On Thursday, the price of 1 tola increased by Rs2,200. The 10-gram gold also rose by Rs1,886.

28-Dec-23 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs222,800 (Rs2,200) Rs2,680
per 10 grams Rs191,015 (Rs1,886) Rs2,297

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal increased by $20 to $2,105 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Thursday is Rs2,680 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,297.66.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
27-Dec-23 Rs220,600 Rs2,680
26-Dec-23 Rs219,600 Rs2,650
23-Dec-23 Rs219,300 Rs2,650
22-Dec-23 Rs219,800 Rs2,650
21-Dec-23 Rs218,000 Rs2,650
20-Dec-23 Rs218,500 Rs2,650
19-Dec-23 Rs217,600 Rs2,670
18-Dec-23 Rs217,200 Rs2,670
16-Dec-23 Rs216,800 Rs2,670
15-Dec-23 Rs218,600 Rs2,670

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

One tola gold rate in Pakistan hit all-time of Rs240,000 on May 10, 2023.

The domestic currency has devalued significantly in last many months, pushing investors to seek out safe-haven assets such as gold.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

