AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (6.36%)
AIRLINK 109.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.8%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
DCL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 44.30 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (10.01%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
FCCL 21.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.09%)
HUBC 151.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
NBP 49.16 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.44%)
OGDC 131.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
PAEL 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PPL 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SEARL 56.19 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.9%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
TOMCL 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.86%)
TPLP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.24%)
TREET 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 59.96 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (9.92%)
UNITY 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.51%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,408 Increased By 63.1 (0.76%)
BR30 26,449 Increased By 101.3 (0.38%)
KSE100 79,397 Increased By 409.9 (0.52%)
KSE30 25,518 Increased By 153.1 (0.6%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 24-July-2024

Published September 5, 2023 Updated July 24, 2024 05:04pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on July 24, 2024 is Rs252,800 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs216,735 in the local bullion market.

On Wednesday, the price of 1 tola gold increased by Rs2,300 and 10-gram gold rose by Rs1,972.

24-July-24 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs252,800 (↑ Rs2,300) Rs2,920
per 10 grams Rs216,735 ↑ Rs1,972 ) Rs2,503

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal increased by $22 to $2,413 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Wednesday is Rs2,920 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,503.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
23-July-24 Rs250,500 Rs2,920
22-July-24 Rs251,000 Rs2,920
20-July-24 Rs250,000 Rs2,920
19-July-24 Rs251,000 Rs2,850
18-July-24 Rs254,000 Rs2,900
13-July-24 Rs249,400 Rs2,900
12-July-24 Rs249,000 Rs2,900
11-July-24 Rs246,800 Rs2,900
10-July-24 Rs245,600 Rs2,900
09-July-24 Rs245,000 Rs2,900

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 24-July-2024

Biden admin seeks $101mn aid for Pakistan to ‘strengthen democracy, fight terrorism’

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Cabinet meeting: PM Shehbaz slams PTI, but no ban so far

Lucky Core Industries to enhance soda ash plant capacity by 200,000 tons per annum

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax jumps 40% in Apr-Jun

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Oil prices edge up off six-week lows

At least 18 dead in Nepal plane crash, officials say

Strategic reforms roadmap: 11 ministries to liaise with consultants

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

Read more stories