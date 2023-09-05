BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
BOP 39.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
CPHL 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.86%)
DCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
DGKC 240.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.12%)
FCCL 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.01%)
FFL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.53%)
GCIL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
HUBC 220.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
KEL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.01%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.18%)
MLCF 101.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.37%)
NBP 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.27%)
PAEL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
PIBTL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.82%)
POWER 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.23%)
PPL 188.91 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.86%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PTC 40.88 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
SNGP 129.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.57%)
SSGC 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.59%)
TELE 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.21%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TREET 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.09%)
BR100 17,534 Increased By 52.9 (0.3%)
BR30 56,099 Increased By 32.8 (0.06%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 21-October-2025

Published September 5, 2023 Updated October 21, 2025 07:01pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on October 20, 2025 is Rs444,900 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs381,430 in the local bullion market.

On Monday, the rate of per tola and 10-gram gold remained unchanged.

21-October-25 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs444,900 Rs5,261
per 10 grams Rs381,430 Rs4,510

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal remained unchanged at $4,235 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on is Rs5,261 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs4,510.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
20-Oct-25 Rs444,900 Rs5,261
18-Oct-25 Rs446,300 Rs5,273
16-Oct-25 Rs442,800 Rs5,337
15-Oct-25 Rs440,900 Rs5,337
14-Oct-25 Rs435,100 Rs5,247
13-Oct-25 Rs428,200 Rs5,247
11-Oct-25 Rs422,700 Rs5,100
10-Oct-25 Rs420,600 Rs5,100
9-Oct-25 Rs425,178 Rs5,066
8-Oct-25 Rs425,178 Rs4,984

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 21-October-2025

Bullish sentiments persist, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points

MENA, Pakistan economies beat expectations, says IMF

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz launches Inspire Initiative to train 7200 professionals in semiconductor design, research

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to human rights, labour standards under GSP+

Rashid Latif, Amir, others slam ‘hasty’ decision to remove Rizwan as captain

NEPRA’s tariff cut ‘would not be sustainable for KE,’ says power utility

Govt unveils plan to revive Pakistan Steel Mills via ship recycling, green steel production

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Delhi air quality at ‘hazardous’ levels after Diwali fireworks

Read more stories