AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 20-September-2024

Published September 5, 2023 Updated September 20, 2024 10:32pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on September 20, 2024 is Rs272,000 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs233,196 in the local bullion market.

On Friday, the price of 1 tola gold increased by Rs3,500 and 10 gram gold rose by Rs3,001.

20-September-24 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs272,000 (↑Rs3,500) Rs2,950
per 10 grams Rs233,196 (↑Rs3,001) Rs2,529

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal increased by $35 to $2,612 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Friday is Rs2,950 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,529.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
19-Sept-24 Rs268,500 Rs2,950
18-Sept-24 Rs267,700 Rs2,950
16-Sept-24 Rs268,000 Rs2,950
14-Sept-24 Rs266,300 Rs2,950
13-Sept-24 Rs265,900 Rs2,950
12-Sept-24 Rs263,000 Rs2,900
11-Sept-24 Rs264,000 Rs2,900
10-Sept-24 Rs261,700 Rs2,900
9-Sept-24 Rs260,400 Rs2,850
7-Sept-24 Rs261,500 Rs2,850

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 20-September-2024

12 terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan encounters: ISPR

At least 8 dead, 59 wounded in Israeli strike in Beirut

Chinese investment company to set up textile parks in Pakistan

President Zardari signs SC (Practice and Procedure) Amendment Ordinance 2024

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

KSE-100 gains another 615 points, closes at record high

FFBL board approves merger with Fauji Fertilizer

FBR’s digitisation, improved enforcement vital for economic reforms: PM Shehbaz

New record: gold price hits Rs272,000 per tola in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma commences nutraceutical exports to US

Read more stories