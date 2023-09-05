BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 20-October-2025

Published September 5, 2023 Updated October 20, 2025 06:15pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on October 20, 2025 is Rs444,900 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs381,430 in the local bullion market.

On Monday, the rate of per tola gold decreased by Rs1,400 and 10-gram gold saw a decline of Rs1,200.

20-October-25 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs444,900 (↓ Rs1,400) Rs5,261 (Rs12)
per 10 grams Rs381,430 (↓ Rs1,200) Rs4,510 (Rs10)

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal decreased by $17 to $4,235 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on is Rs5,261 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs4,510.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
18-Oct-25 Rs446,300 Rs5,273
16-Oct-25 Rs442,800 Rs5,337
15-Oct-25 Rs440,900 Rs5,337
14-Oct-25 Rs435,100 Rs5,247
13-Oct-25 Rs428,200 Rs5,247
11-Oct-25 Rs422,700 Rs5,100
10-Oct-25 Rs420,600 Rs5,100
9-Oct-25 Rs425,178 Rs5,066
8-Oct-25 Rs425,178 Rs4,984
7-Oct-25 Rs416,778 Rs4,929

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

