BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.22%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.25%)
DGKC 64.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.03%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.02%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 96.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 115.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
PAEL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.4%)
PIBTL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PIOC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.44%)
PPL 90.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 60.86 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (4.46%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.33%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.73%)
TRG 82.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,820 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 20,592 Decreased By -52.3 (-0.25%)
KSE100 57,078 Increased By 14.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,978 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 20-November-2023

Published September 5, 2023 Updated November 20, 2023 04:36pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on November 20, 2023 is Rs215,100 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs184,414 in the local bullion market.

On Monday, the price of 1 tola gold remained unchanged. The 10-gram gold also remained stable.

18-Nov-23 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs215,100 Rs2,550
per 10 grams Rs184,414 Rs2,186

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal decreased by $2 to $1,999 (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Monday is Rs2,550 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,186.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
18-Nov-23 Rs216,500 Rs2,550
17-Nov-23 Rs216,500 Rs2,550
16-Nov-23 Rs214,300 Rs2,550
15-Nov-23 Rs214,800 Rs2,580
14-Nov-23 Rs212,800 Rs2,580
13-Nov-23 Rs211,800 Rs2,580
11-Nov-23 Rs211,000 Rs2,580
10-Nov-23 Rs213,100 Rs2,580
9-Nov-23 Rs211,800 Rs2,580
8-Nov-23 Rs214,200 Rs2,580

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

One tola gold rate in Pakistan hit all-time of Rs240,000 on May 10, 2023.

The domestic currency has devalued significantly in last many months, pushing investors to seek out safe-haven assets such as gold.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters
Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Gold, silver rates on 20-November-2023

Pakistan’s current account deficit clocks in at $74m in October

Inter-bank: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee recovers further against US dollar

Smog-hit Punjab: LHC orders schools, colleges to be closed on Saturdays

Toshakhana case: NAB court orders Nawaz Sharif to record statement

Sui Southern Gas Company bleeds Rs11.41bn in losses in FY22

In Beijing, Arab and Muslim ministers urge end to Gaza war

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Oil edges up on expectations of further OPEC+ supply cuts

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Read more stories