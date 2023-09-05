AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 20-July-2024

Published September 5, 2023 Updated July 20, 2024 04:39pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on July 20, 2024 is Rs250,000 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs214,335 in the local bullion market.

On Saturday, the price of 1 tola gold decreased by Rs1,000 and 10-gram gold declined by Rs857.

20-July-24 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs250,000 (↓ Rs1,000) Rs2,920 (↑ Rs70)
per 10 grams Rs214,335 (↓ Rs857 ) Rs2,486 (↑ Rs60)

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal stood at $2,400 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Saturday is Rs2,920 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,503.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
19-July-24 Rs251,000 Rs2,850
18-July-24 Rs254,000 Rs2,900
13-July-24 Rs249,400 Rs2,900
12-July-24 Rs249,000 Rs2,900
11-July-24 Rs246,800 Rs2,900
10-July-24 Rs245,600 Rs2,900
09-July-24 Rs245,000 Rs2,900
08-July-24 Rs245,100 Rs2,900
06-July-24 Rs246,400 Rs2,900
05-July-24 Rs244,400 Rs2,850

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 20-July-2024

Softer inflation in July to trigger 150bps policy rate cut in upcoming MPC: JS Global

US lawmaker Sheila Jackson Lee, founder of Pakistan Caucus, passes away at 74

PM directs for early completion of Islamabad Technology Park

Parts of Karachi receive light to moderate rain

Health ministry in Gaza says death toll at 38,919

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi denied permission to play in Canada T20 league

Govt to review existing power purchase agreements

REMIT meeting: Development partners can support inclusive growth agenda: Aurangzeb

Govt budgets Rs406bn to stem circular debt growth

Read more stories