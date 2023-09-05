AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 19-February-2025

Published September 5, 2023 Updated February 19, 2025 04:57pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on February 19, 2025 is Rs308,000 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs264,060 in the local bullion market.

On Wednesday, the price of 1 tola increased by Rs3,800 and 10-gram gold rose by Rs3,258.

19-February-25 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs308,000 (↑ Rs3,800 ) Rs3,440 (↑ Rs90 )
per 10 grams Rs264,060 (↑ Rs3,258) Rs2,949 (↑ Rs77 )

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal increased by $34 to $2,944 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Wednesday is Rs3,440 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,949.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
18-Feb-25 Rs304,200 Rs3,350
17-Feb-25 Rs303,200 Rs3,350
15-Feb-25 Rs301,500 Rs3,363
14-Feb-25 Rs306,200 Rs3,450
13-Feb-25 Rs304,000 Rs3,367
12-Feb-25 Rs301,500 Rs3,312
11-Feb-25 Rs303,100 Rs3,312
10-Feb-25 Rs303,000 Rs3,373
8-Feb-25 Rs299,000 Rs3,330
7-Feb-25 Rs300,046 Rs3,378

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 19-February-2025

Pakistan calls for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan

ICC Champions Trophy: Latham, Phillips punish Pakistani bowlers in final overs

PSX extends buying rally as KSE-100 closes higher by 254 points

Rupee saw marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan rejects Afghan diplomat’s accusations over migrant treatment amid deportation row

Pakistan’s textile giant Interloop sees 70% profit drop in 2QFY25

Gold hits record high in Pakistan, reaches Rs308,000 per tola

Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in Balochistan’s Barkhan

UBL posts Rs75.8bn profit in 2024, up 34% YoY

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to boost economic cooperation, trade

Read more stories