AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
FFBL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.74%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
HUBC 110.88 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.88%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 115.53 Increased By ▲ 7.75 (7.19%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.49%)
PIAA 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.97%)
PIBTL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PPL 104.54 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (6.71%)
PRL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.89%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7%)
SEARL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.36%)
SNGP 63.48 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.07%)
SSGC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.44%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,168 Increased By 95.1 (1.57%)
BR30 20,966 Increased By 644.5 (3.17%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 19-February-2024

Published September 5, 2023 Updated February 19, 2024 06:53pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on February 19, 2024 is Rs214,300 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs183,728 in the local bullion market.

On Monday, the price of 1 tola increased by Rs1,100 and the 10-gram gold rose by Rs943.

19-Feb-24 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs214,300 ( Rs1,100 ) Rs2,550
per 10 grams Rs183,728 ( Rs943) Rs2,186

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal increased by $8 to $2,042 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Monday is Rs2,550 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,186.21.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
17-Feb-24 Rs213,200 Rs2,550
16-Feb-24 Rs212,400 Rs2,580
15-Feb-24 Rs211,100 Rs2,580
14-Feb-24 Rs210,800 Rs2,580
13-Feb-24 Rs214,300 Rs2,600
12-Feb-24 Rs214,300 Rs2,600
10-Feb-24 Rs214,300 Rs2,600
9-Feb-24 Rs215,500 Rs2,600
7-Feb-24 Rs215,500 Rs2,600
6-Feb-24 Rs215,100 Rs2,600

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

One tola gold rate in Pakistan hit all-time of Rs240,000 on May 10, 2023.

The domestic currency has devalued significantly in last many months, pushing investors to seek out safe-haven assets such as gold.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

200 characters
Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Gold, silver rates on 19-February-2024

Pakistan’s current account posts deficit of $269mn in January 2024

Pakistan’s REER index surges to 101.7 in January

SC adjourns hearing petition seeking to declare general elections void

Pakistan’s majority parties struggle to form coalition government

IHC suspends victory notifications on Islamabad’s three National Assembly seats

Successful PTI-backed independents to join Sunni Ittehad Council

Rupee unchanged against US dollar

Bulls mark return, KSE-100 closes nearly 1% higher

OGDCL discovers ‘significant’ hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds slide in aftermath of contentious election

Read more stories